Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 4
Published 9:17 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
In college hoops play on Saturday, the San Diego State Aztecs versus the Boise State Broncos is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: San Diego State +3.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: New Hampshire +10.5 vs. Vermont
- Matchup: Vermont Catamounts at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Vermont by 5.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vermont (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Loyola Marymount +16.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida State -7.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 12.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UTEP -4.5 vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: UTEP by 9.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTEP (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +4.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Central Michigan by 0.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: DePaul +9.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-9.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Oklahoma +12.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-12.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Citadel +11.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Chattanooga by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure -6.5 vs. Fordham
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Fordham Rams
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 10.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
