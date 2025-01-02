Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 18 Published 1:45 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Tennessee Titans (3-13) bring a five-game losing skid into a matchup with the Houston Texans (9-7) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by only 1.5 points. This game has an over/under of 36.5.

Here’s a look at the betting trends and insights for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Texans.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

Tennessee is just 2-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-4) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Tennessee games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (56.2%).

Against the spread, Houston is 6-10-0 this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, the Texans have two wins ATS (2-3).

Houston has played 16 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: