Tennessee vs. Georgia Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, January 15

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC squad, the Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC), on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and is available via SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Georgia 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Georgia 80.1 Points For 82.6 56.2 Points Against 64.2 48.9% Field Goal % 50.7% 34.7% Opponent Field Goal % 38.5% 35.5% Three Point % 35.7% 24.6% Opponent Three Point % 28.0%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers in scoring, putting up 19.6 points per game.

Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 8.1 assists per game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the team with 8.2 rebounds per outing.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He hits 3.9 shots from deep per game.

Tennessee’s steals leader is Jahmai Mashack, who grabs 2.4 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.4 blocks a contest.

Georgia’s Top Players

Asa Newell holds the top Bulldogs spot in two categories: scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds per game).

The Georgia leader in assists is Tyrin Lawrence with 3.3 assists per game.

Dakota Leffew leads the Bulldogs in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.6 made threes per game.

Nobody on Georgia grabs more steals than Silas Demary Jr. (1.8 per game) or blocks more shots than Somto Cyril (2.0 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Georgia Schedule

