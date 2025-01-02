Tennessee vs. Georgia Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, January 15

Published 5:04 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Georgia Basketball Tickets - Wednesday, January 15

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC squad, the Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC), on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and is available via SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Georgia 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Georgia
80.1 Points For 82.6
56.2 Points Against 64.2
48.9% Field Goal % 50.7%
34.7% Opponent Field Goal % 38.5%
35.5% Three Point % 35.7%
24.6% Opponent Three Point % 28.0%

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers in scoring, putting up 19.6 points per game.
  • Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 8.1 assists per game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the team with 8.2 rebounds per outing.
  • The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He hits 3.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Tennessee’s steals leader is Jahmai Mashack, who grabs 2.4 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.4 blocks a contest.

Georgia’s Top Players

  • Asa Newell holds the top Bulldogs spot in two categories: scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds per game).
  • The Georgia leader in assists is Tyrin Lawrence with 3.3 assists per game.
  • Dakota Leffew leads the Bulldogs in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Nobody on Georgia grabs more steals than Silas Demary Jr. (1.8 per game) or blocks more shots than Somto Cyril (2.0 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/7/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 @ Texas Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/15/2025 Georgia Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/21/2025 Mississippi State Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/4/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/7/2025 Kentucky Stegeman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 Oklahoma Stegeman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/15/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/18/2025 Auburn Stegeman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/22/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

