NFL Week 18 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 7:27 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

What’s the best ATS wager to make, looking at each of the 16 games on the NFL’s Week 18 schedule? Our favorite pick against the spread is Dolphins -1, but we have lots more tips for you, which could lead to parlay possibilities, in this article.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 18

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Dolphins -1 vs. Jets

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 1.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 1.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -1

Dolphins -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -1.5

Bengals -1.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 4

Jan. 4 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans +1.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Titans -1.5

Titans -1.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Patriots

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 20.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 20.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -2.5

Bills -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Giants

Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 26.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 26.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -3 vs. Vikings

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 7.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 7.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -3

Lions -3 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cardinals -4 vs. 49ers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -4

Cardinals -4 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -4.5 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 8.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 8.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -4.5

Chargers -4.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Colts -5 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 7.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Colts by 7.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Colts -5

Colts -5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Commanders -6 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -6

Commanders -6 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Rams +6.5 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 4.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 4.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Seahawks -6.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Falcons -8.5 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 16.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Falcons by 16.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -8.5

Falcons -8.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -10 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 21.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 21.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -10

Packers -10 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs +10.5 vs. Broncos

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 2.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 2.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Broncos -10.5

Broncos -10.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers -13.5 vs. Saints

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -13.5

Buccaneers -13.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ravens -19.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 26.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 26.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -19.5

Ravens -19.5 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 4

Jan. 4 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: