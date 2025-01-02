NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 3
Published 10:31 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
The NBA lineup today, which includes the Orlando Magic versus the Toronto Raptors, should provide some fireworks.
Dive into our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 3
Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Pistons -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Thunder -5.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Pelicans -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 2.3 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and MNMT
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -3.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Nuggets -7.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Lakers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
