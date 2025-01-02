NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 3 Published 10:31 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Orlando Magic versus the Toronto Raptors, should provide some fireworks.

Dive into our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 3

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Pistons -5.5

Pistons -5.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.2 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 8.2 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)

Over (222.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)

Over (220 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL

SportsNet and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Thunder -5.5

Thunder -5.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.8 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 6.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans -5.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 2.3 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 2.3 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)

Over (227.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and MNMT

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics -3.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)

Over (223.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS

SCHN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.6 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)

Over (230.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH

KFAA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets -7.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)

Over (232.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)

Over (231.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

