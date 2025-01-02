Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 3 Published 10:17 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Lakers 117 – Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Hawks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.0)

Lakers (-3.0) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.8

The Hawks (15-19-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.9% of the time, 2.8% less often than the Lakers (15-17-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (3-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Atlanta (8-6) does as the underdog (57.1%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 46.9% of the time this season (15 out of 32). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (23 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 11-4, a better record than the Hawks have posted (11-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are posting 111.9 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 114.3 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).

Los Angeles is pulling down only 41.2 rebounds per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game.

Los Angeles is averaging 12.9 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).

The Lakers have struggled to accumulate threes, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 11.7 treys per game. They rank 19th with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense, the Hawks are the fifth-best squad in the league (117.9 points per game). But on defense they are fourth-worst (119.4 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.8) and is ranked 18th in rebounds allowed (44.2).

This season the Hawks are third-best in the league in assists at 29.9 per game.

Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers per game (15.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

