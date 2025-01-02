Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 3
Published 10:17 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.
Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Lakers 117 – Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.0)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.8
- The Hawks (15-19-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.9% of the time, 2.8% less often than the Lakers (15-17-0) this year.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (3-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Atlanta (8-6) does as the underdog (57.1%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 46.9% of the time this season (15 out of 32). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (23 out of 34).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 11-4, a better record than the Hawks have posted (11-9) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Lakers are posting 111.9 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 114.3 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).
- Los Angeles is pulling down only 41.2 rebounds per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game.
- Los Angeles is averaging 12.9 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).
- The Lakers have struggled to accumulate threes, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 11.7 treys per game. They rank 19th with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season.
Hawks Performance Insights
- On offense, the Hawks are the fifth-best squad in the league (117.9 points per game). But on defense they are fourth-worst (119.4 points allowed per game).
- Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.8) and is ranked 18th in rebounds allowed (44.2).
- This season the Hawks are third-best in the league in assists at 29.9 per game.
- Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers per game (15.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16).
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).
