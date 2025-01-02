January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

The matchups in a Thursday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Minnesota Wild playing the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of Thursday’s NHL action.

How to Watch January 2 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

