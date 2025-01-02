How to Watch the NBA Today, January 3 Published 11:31 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

There are nine contests on today’s NBA schedule, among them the New York Knicks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to watch all the games in the NBA today is available here.

Watch the NBA Today – January 3

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL

SportsNet and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and MNMT

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS

SCHN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH

KFAA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

