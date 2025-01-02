How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 2
Published 8:46 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) will attempt to extend a 12-game winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Reed Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you want to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.
Email newsletter signup
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the country offensively (98.8 points scored per game) and ranked 208th on defense (64.8 points conceded).
- So far this year, Texas A&M is grabbing 37.7 rebounds per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) and ceding 28.6 rebounds per contest (70th-ranked).
- The Volunteers are 33rd in the country in assists (17.4 per game) in 2024-25.
- Texas A&M is committing 16.8 turnovers per game (220th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 14 turnovers per contest (296th-ranked).
- Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 110th in 3-point percentage at 33%.
- With 5.8 treys conceded per game, Texas A&M is 157th in college basketball. It is ceding a 28.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 113th in college basketball.
- The Volunteers take 46.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 33.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 53.6% of their shots, with 66.4% of their makes coming from there.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in points scored (98.8 per game) and 208th in points conceded (64.8).
- On the glass, Tennessee is seventh-best in the nation in rebounds (40.8 per game). It is 96th in rebounds conceded (29.4 per game).
- This season the Volunteers are ranked 33rd in the nation in assists at 17.4 per game.
- Tennessee is 85th in the nation in turnovers per game (14.1) and third-best in turnovers forced (25.3).
- Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 110th in 3-point percentage at 33%.
- In 2024-25, Tennessee is 55th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (4.8 per game) and 50th in defensive 3-point percentage (26.3%).
- The Volunteers attempt 46.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 33.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 53.6% of their shots, with 66.4% of their makes coming from there.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Texas A&M’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aicha Coulibaly
|12
|12.1
|5.3
|2.3
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|Sahara Jones
|12
|11.3
|6.8
|1.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
|Jada Malone
|12
|10.5
|5.4
|0.5
|0.7
|0.4
|0
|Lauren Ware
|11
|6.4
|7.2
|1.5
|0.5
|2.1
|0
|Kyndall Hunter
|12
|6.3
|1.8
|1.2
|0.8
|0.1
|1
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|12
|18.1
|5.5
|3.4
|3.3
|0.8
|1.2
|Ruby Whitehorn
|12
|12.8
|5.5
|1.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.9
|Samara Spencer
|12
|12.2
|3.3
|5.3
|1.1
|0.2
|2.6
|Lazaria Spearman
|12
|11.4
|5.8
|0.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.7
|Jewel Spear
|10
|10.9
|2.6
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.3
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 2 vs. Tennessee at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET
- January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET
- January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!