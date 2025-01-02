How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 2 Published 8:46 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) will attempt to extend a 12-game winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Reed Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the country offensively (98.8 points scored per game) and ranked 208th on defense (64.8 points conceded).

So far this year, Texas A&M is grabbing 37.7 rebounds per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) and ceding 28.6 rebounds per contest (70th-ranked).

The Volunteers are 33rd in the country in assists (17.4 per game) in 2024-25.

Texas A&M is committing 16.8 turnovers per game (220th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 14 turnovers per contest (296th-ranked).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 110th in 3-point percentage at 33%.

With 5.8 treys conceded per game, Texas A&M is 157th in college basketball. It is ceding a 28.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 113th in college basketball.

The Volunteers take 46.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 33.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 53.6% of their shots, with 66.4% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On the glass, Tennessee is seventh-best in the nation in rebounds (40.8 per game). It is 96th in rebounds conceded (29.4 per game).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 33rd in the nation in assists at 17.4 per game.

Tennessee is 85th in the nation in turnovers per game (14.1) and third-best in turnovers forced (25.3).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 55th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (4.8 per game) and 50th in defensive 3-point percentage (26.3%).

Texas A&M’s Top Players

Aggies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aicha Coulibaly 12 12.1 5.3 2.3 1.1 1.1 0.4 Sahara Jones 12 11.3 6.8 1.9 0.5 0.5 0.4 Jada Malone 12 10.5 5.4 0.5 0.7 0.4 0 Lauren Ware 11 6.4 7.2 1.5 0.5 2.1 0 Kyndall Hunter 12 6.3 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.1 1

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 12 18.1 5.5 3.4 3.3 0.8 1.2 Ruby Whitehorn 12 12.8 5.5 1.7 1.3 0.3 0.9 Samara Spencer 12 12.2 3.3 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 12 11.4 5.8 0.8 1.3 0.5 0.7 Jewel Spear 10 10.9 2.6 1.6 1.3 0.3 2.3

Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule

January 2 vs. Tennessee at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET

January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

