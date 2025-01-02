How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 2
Published 8:46 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you want to know how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.
Email newsletter signup
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Aggies are the 146th-ranked squad in college basketball (68.3 points per game). On defense they are 136th (61.1 points conceded per game).
- Tennessee is allowing 29.4 boards per game this year (96th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 40.8 rebounds per game (seventh-best).
- The Aggies are 132nd in college basketball in assists (14.3 per game) in 2024-25.
- Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 25.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 85th in college basketball by committing 14.1 turnovers per contest.
- At 4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc, the Aggies are 329th and 329th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.
- Tennessee ranks 55th in the nation with 4.8 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 50th with a 26.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.
- The Aggies attempt 72.7% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 27.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 84.3% of the Aggies’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 15.7% are 3-pointers.
Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Aggies are 146th in the country offensively (68.3 points scored per game) and 136th defensively (61.1 points allowed).
- On the boards, Texas A&M is 36th in the nation in rebounds (37.7 per game). It is 70th in rebounds conceded (28.6 per game).
- With 14.3 assists per game, the Aggies are 132nd in the country.
- Texas A&M is 220th in college basketball in turnovers per game (16.8) and 296th in turnovers forced (14).
- With 4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc, the Aggies are 329th and 329th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.
- Defensively, Texas A&M is 157th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.8. It is 113th in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.4%.
- In 2024-25, the Aggies have attempted 72.7% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 84.3% of the Aggies’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 15.7% have been 3-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|12
|18.1
|5.5
|3.4
|3.3
|0.8
|1.2
|Ruby Whitehorn
|12
|12.8
|5.5
|1.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.9
|Samara Spencer
|12
|12.2
|3.3
|5.3
|1.1
|0.2
|2.6
|Lazaria Spearman
|12
|11.4
|5.8
|0.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.7
|Jewel Spear
|10
|10.9
|2.6
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.3
Texas A&M’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aicha Coulibaly
|12
|12.1
|5.3
|2.3
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|Sahara Jones
|12
|11.3
|6.8
|1.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
|Jada Malone
|12
|10.5
|5.4
|0.5
|0.7
|0.4
|0
|Lauren Ware
|11
|6.4
|7.2
|1.5
|0.5
|2.1
|0
|Kyndall Hunter
|12
|6.3
|1.8
|1.2
|0.8
|0.1
|1
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET
- January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 2 vs. Tennessee at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET
- January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!