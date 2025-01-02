How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 2 Published 8:46 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Aggies are the 146th-ranked squad in college basketball (68.3 points per game). On defense they are 136th (61.1 points conceded per game).

Tennessee is allowing 29.4 boards per game this year (96th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 40.8 rebounds per game (seventh-best).

The Aggies are 132nd in college basketball in assists (14.3 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 25.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 85th in college basketball by committing 14.1 turnovers per contest.

At 4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc, the Aggies are 329th and 329th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Tennessee ranks 55th in the nation with 4.8 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 50th with a 26.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

The Aggies attempt 72.7% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 27.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 84.3% of the Aggies’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 15.7% are 3-pointers.

Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Aggies are 146th in the country offensively (68.3 points scored per game) and 136th defensively (61.1 points allowed).

On the boards, Texas A&M is 36th in the nation in rebounds (37.7 per game). It is 70th in rebounds conceded (28.6 per game).

With 14.3 assists per game, the Aggies are 132nd in the country.

Texas A&M is 220th in college basketball in turnovers per game (16.8) and 296th in turnovers forced (14).



Defensively, Texas A&M is 157th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.8. It is 113th in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.4%.

In 2024-25, the Aggies have attempted 72.7% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 84.3% of the Aggies’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 15.7% have been 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 12 18.1 5.5 3.4 3.3 0.8 1.2 Ruby Whitehorn 12 12.8 5.5 1.7 1.3 0.3 0.9 Samara Spencer 12 12.2 3.3 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 12 11.4 5.8 0.8 1.3 0.5 0.7 Jewel Spear 10 10.9 2.6 1.6 1.3 0.3 2.3

Texas A&M’s Top Players

Aggies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aicha Coulibaly 12 12.1 5.3 2.3 1.1 1.1 0.4 Sahara Jones 12 11.3 6.8 1.9 0.5 0.5 0.4 Jada Malone 12 10.5 5.4 0.5 0.7 0.4 0 Lauren Ware 11 6.4 7.2 1.5 0.5 2.1 0 Kyndall Hunter 12 6.3 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.1 1

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule

January 2 vs. Tennessee at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET

January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

