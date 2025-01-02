How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2

Published 4:59 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 2

Thursday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games with SEC teams on the court. Among those contests is the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s SEC Games

Florida Gators at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

