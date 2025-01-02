How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2
Thursday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games with SEC teams on the court. Among those contests is the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Today’s SEC Games
Florida Gators at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
