Bulls vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 15

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Chicago Bulls (15-19) take on the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

United Center Favorite: –

Bulls vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Bulls Hawks 117.2 Points Avg. 117.9 121.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 46.6% Field Goal % 46.6% 37% Three Point % 35.5%

Bulls’ Top Players

Nikola Vucevic contributes with 20.3 points per game while tacking on 3.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds.

Josh Giddey contributes with 12.1 points, 6.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Among active players, the Bulls are led by Zach LaVine from long distance. He knocks down 3.3 shots from deep per game.

Coby White grabs 1.1 steals per game. Matas Buzelis collects 0.8 blocks an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young holds the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 22.3 points and 12 assists per game.

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19.9 points, 5.4 assists and 10.2 rebounds.

Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).

Bulls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/6 Spurs – Home – 1/8 Pacers – Away – 1/10 Wizards – Home – 1/12 Kings – Home – 1/14 Pelicans – Home – 1/15 Hawks – Home – 1/17 Hornets – Home – 1/19 Trail Blazers – Away – 1/21 Clippers – Away – 1/23 Warriors – Away – 1/25 76ers – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home –

