Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 2
Published 5:23 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
The college basketball lineup on Thursday should provide some fireworks. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks playing the Tennessee State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State +2.5 vs. Tennessee State
- Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Southeast Missouri State by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Army +5.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Army by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Illinois +4.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Dakota State -2.5 vs. St. Thomas
- Matchup: Saint Thomas Tommies at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: North Dakota State by 6.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Dakota State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Texas State +1.5 vs. Marshall
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Texas State by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marshall (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Pepperdine +16.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Pepperdine Waves at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 12.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky -4.5 vs. Central Arkansas
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Eastern Kentucky by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UL Monroe +9.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Georgia Southern by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia Southern (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: South Dakota +3.5 vs. UMKC
- Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes at UMKC Kangaroos
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: South Dakota by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMKC (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Queens -7.5 vs. Stetson
- Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Queens Royals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Queens by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Queens (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.