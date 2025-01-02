Anthony Davis Injury Status – Lakers vs. Hawks Injury Report January 3 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, ahead of their Friday, January 3 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) at Crypto.com Arena. The Hawks also have listed five injured players. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Lakers lost 122-110 to the Cavaliers on Tuesday. In the Lakers’ loss, Austin Reaves led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding nine rebounds and 10 assists).

The Hawks are coming off of a 139-120 loss to the Nuggets in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Trae Young totaled 30 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the Hawks.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Christian Wood PF Out Knee Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Hamstring 2 0.5 0.5 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Knee Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Oblique 4.3 1.3 0.9 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Ankle 26.1 11.6 3.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.9 10.2 5.4 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

