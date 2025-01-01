Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 2
Published 8:28 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025
There are four games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 21 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 82, Florida Atlantic 77
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 4.6 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 72, Minnesota 68
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Portland Pilots
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 91, Portland 62
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 28.9 points
- Pick ATS: Portland (+33.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 75, Illinois 74
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 0.3 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
