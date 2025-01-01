NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 2 Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Today’s NBA slate has lots in store. Among the games is the Indiana Pacers taking on the Miami Heat.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big games in the NBA today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 2

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics -3.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 2.6 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 2.6 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)

Over (222.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.5 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 6.5 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN

FDSSUN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Bucks -13.5

Bucks -13.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 7.7 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 7.7 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.6 total projected points)

Over (221.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: YES and FDSWI

YES and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Thunder -9.5

Thunder -9.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 11.7 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 11.7 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (217 total projected points)

Over (217 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSC

FDSOK and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)

Over (219.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Lakers -9.5

Lakers -9.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 8.8 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 8.8 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.8 total projected points)

Over (225.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP

SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: