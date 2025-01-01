NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 2
Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Today’s NBA slate has lots in store. Among the games is the Indiana Pacers taking on the Miami Heat.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big games in the NBA today.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 2
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -3.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Heat -2.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.5 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Bucks -13.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 7.7 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: YES and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Thunder -9.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 11.7 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Lakers -9.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: