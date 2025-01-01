NBA Best Bets: Nuggets vs. Hawks Picks for January 1 Published 12:39 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (18-13) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions in this article will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Wednesday’s game.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nuggets vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4.5)

Against the spread, Denver is 13-18-0 this year.

Atlanta is 15-18-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Nuggets are 6-9.

The Hawks are 6-4 as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (246.5)





In 12 of 31 games this season, the Nuggets and their opponents have combined to score more than 246.5 points.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 246.5 points in eight of 33 outings.

Denver’s outings this year have an average point total of 229.4, 17.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234.1 points, 12.4 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Nuggets score the 10th-most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the fifth-most.

The Hawks have surrendered the 27th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Nuggets have given up the 14th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Nuggets (-210)

The Nuggets have won 13, or 59.1%, of the 22 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Denver has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won five of nine games when listed as at least +170 or better on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

