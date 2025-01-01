How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2

Published 9:58 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 2

Top-25 teams will take the court across 11 games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Texas Longhorns playing the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Florida Gators at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Syracuse Orange at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 20 California Golden Bears at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

