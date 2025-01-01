How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2

Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 2

The Thursday college basketball schedule includes four games with a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Oregon Ducks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Pilots at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

