How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (18-13) on January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs on ALT and FDSSE.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

ALT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Denver is 18-6 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at eighth.

The Nuggets average only 1.7 more points per game (120.5) than the Hawks give up (118.8).

Denver is 17-4 when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The Hawks’ 117.8 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 117.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 117.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 120.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than they’re averaging away from home (120.6).

At home, Denver is allowing 0.9 fewer points per game (117) than on the road (117.9).

The Nuggets are making 13.3 threes per game with a 41.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 5.9% points better than they’re averaging in away games (10.4 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 119.4 points per game, 3.2 more than away (116.2). On defense they give up 120.6 points per game at home, 3.7 more than on the road (116.9).

At home Atlanta is giving up 120.6 points per game, 3.7 more than it is on the road (116.9).

At home the Hawks are collecting 29.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (29.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury DaRon Holmes Out For Season Achilles Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Aaron Gordon Out Calf

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Trae Young Questionable Achilles Dyson Daniels Questionable Illness

id: