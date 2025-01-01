Hawks vs. Suns Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 14

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) match up with the Phoenix Suns (15-17) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The matchup airs on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Suns Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Suns 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Suns
117.8 Points Avg. 112.2
118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114
46.7% Field Goal % 46.7%
35.5% Three Point % 37.6%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young puts up 22 points per game while tacking on 12.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
  • Jalen Johnson contributes with 19.9 points, 5.4 assists and 10.2 rebounds per outing.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He makes 2.8 shots from deep per game.
  • Dyson Daniels records 3.1 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a contest.

Suns’ Top Players

  • Devin Booker racks up 24.7 points per game. He also contributes 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season.
  • This season, Mason Plumlee has a statline of 4.3 points, 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
  • In addition, Tyus Jones chips in with 12.6 points, 6.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Royce O’Neale cashes in on 2.5 treys per game.
  • The Suns’ defensive effort gets a boost from Jones’ one steal and Kevin Durant’s 1.3 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/3 Lakers Away
1/4 Clippers Away
1/7 Jazz Away
1/9 Suns Away
1/11 Rockets Home
1/14 Suns Home
1/15 Bulls Away
1/18 Celtics Away
1/20 Knicks Away
1/22 Pistons Home
1/23 Raptors Home

Suns Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/6 76ers Away
1/7 Hornets Away
1/9 Hawks Home
1/11 Jazz Home
1/12 Hornets Home
1/14 Hawks Away
1/16 Wizards Away
1/18 Pistons Away
1/20 Cavaliers Away
1/22 Nets Away
1/25 Wizards Home

SportsPlus