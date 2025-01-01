Hawks vs. Suns Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 14
Published 5:38 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) match up with the Phoenix Suns (15-17) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The matchup airs on AZFamily and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Suns Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Suns 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Suns
|117.8
|Points Avg.
|112.2
|118.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young puts up 22 points per game while tacking on 12.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Jalen Johnson contributes with 19.9 points, 5.4 assists and 10.2 rebounds per outing.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He makes 2.8 shots from deep per game.
- Dyson Daniels records 3.1 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a contest.
Suns’ Top Players
- Devin Booker racks up 24.7 points per game. He also contributes 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season.
- This season, Mason Plumlee has a statline of 4.3 points, 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- In addition, Tyus Jones chips in with 12.6 points, 6.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Royce O’Neale cashes in on 2.5 treys per game.
- The Suns’ defensive effort gets a boost from Jones’ one steal and Kevin Durant’s 1.3 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
Suns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/6
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/16
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
