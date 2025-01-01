Harlan County fourth graders win tournament at Whitley Published 8:51 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The Harlan County fourth-grade team won a tournament over the weekend in Whitley County, reeling off six victories.

Easton Halcomb scored 14 points to lead the Bears in a 35-8 win over Pleasant View.

Weston Nolan poured in 22 points as Harlan County downed Whitley East 37-10.

Halcomb scored 16, Deacon Lisenbee tossed in 14 and Nolan added 10 in a 57-6 rout of Whitley North.

Lisenbee tossed in 13 and Nolan added 11 in a 35-15 victory over Oak Grove.

Nolan hit the game-winner as time expired in a 26-26 win over Williamsburg in the semifinals. Lisenbee and Nolan led the Bears with eight points each.

Nolan scored 12 as Harlan County edged Williamsburg 30-29 in the championship game.

Harlan County (35) — Nolan 5, Lisenbee 8, Shackleford 2, Halcomb 14, Ely 2, Davis 4.

Pleasant View (8) — Woodever 2, Devine 6.

Harlan County (37) — Nolan 22, Lisenbee 8, Shackleford 2, Halcomb 5.

Whitley East (10) — Vanover 6, Salvage 4.

Harlan County (57) — Nolan 10, Lisenbee 14, Shackleford 9, Halcomb 16, Ely 4, Davis 4.

Whitley North (6) — Archer 4, Foist 2.

Harlan County (35) — Nolan 11, Lisenbee 13, Halcomb 7, Ely 4.

Oak Grove (15) — Scoring information not available.

Harlan County (26) — Nolan 8, Lisenbee 8, Shackleford 6, Halcomb 2, Ely 2.

Williamsburg (25) — Hibbard 11, Kysar 2, Maxey 8, Bowlin 2, Payne 2

Harlan County (30) — Nolan 12, Lisenbee 6, Shackleford 4, Ely 4, Davis 2, Halcomb 2.

Williamsburg (29) — Hibbard 15, Kysar 10, Payne 2, Bowlin 2.