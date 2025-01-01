Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 1

The UConn Huskies versus the DePaul Blue Demons is one of many solid options on Wednesday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: DePaul +11.5 vs. UConn

  • Matchup: UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: UConn by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UConn (-11.5)
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Rice +2.5 vs. Tulsa

  • Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: Rice by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulsa (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Valparaiso +4.5 vs. Missouri State

  • Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at Missouri State Bears
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: Valparaiso by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Missouri State (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Butler +1.5 vs. Villanova

  • Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: Butler by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Villanova (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne +1.5 vs. Northern Kentucky

  • Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Northern Kentucky Norse
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Northern Kentucky (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Bradley -3.5 vs. Indiana State

  • Matchup: Bradley Braves at Indiana State Sycamores
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: Bradley by 7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Bradley (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Stanford +10.5 vs. Clemson

  • Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Clemson Tigers
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: Clemson by 7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Clemson (-10.5)
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: North Carolina +1.5 vs. Louisville

  • Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Louisville Cardinals
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: North Carolina by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Louisville (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Mercer +2.5 vs. Chattanooga

  • Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: Mercer by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chattanooga (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -6.5 vs. Belmont

  • Matchup: Belmont Bruins at Northern Iowa Panthers
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 1
  • Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Northern Iowa (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

