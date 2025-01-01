Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 1
Published 1:23 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The UConn Huskies versus the DePaul Blue Demons is one of many solid options on Wednesday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: DePaul +11.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: UConn by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-11.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rice +2.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Rice by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulsa (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Valparaiso +4.5 vs. Missouri State
- Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Valparaiso by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Butler +1.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Butler by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne +1.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bradley -3.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Bradley Braves at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Bradley by 7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bradley (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stanford +10.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Carolina +1.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: North Carolina by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Mercer +2.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Mercer by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -6.5 vs. Belmont
- Matchup: Belmont Bruins at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
