Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31? Published 12:54 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 13.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 99 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Wild have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

