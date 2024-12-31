Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31?
Published 12:54 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
When the Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 13.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 99 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Wild have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:04
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:35
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
