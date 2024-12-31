Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31? Published 12:54 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Wild?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 99 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Wild have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: