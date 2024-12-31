Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis faces a matchup versus the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis’ game versus the Texans this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 7 19-for-32 168 0 0 1 3 0 Week 15 @Bengals -4.4 8-for-12 89 0 3 2 0 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 125th overall in the league and 33rd at his position, Levis has accumulated 108.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game) so far in 2024.

Levis has connected on 45 of 81 passes for 469 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions, and has run for zero yards on five carries over his past three games. He has picked up 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) in that stretch.

Levis has accumulated 50.5 fantasy points (10.1 per game) in his past five games. He has completed 80 of 136 passes for 1,042 yards, throwing for five touchdowns with five interceptions, and has run for zero yards on 20 carries.

In his best game of the season — Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers — Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Levis finished with -4.4 fantasy points — 8-of-12 (66.7%), 89 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs. That was in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

