Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31?
Published 12:54 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 37 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 99 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|17:34
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|19:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 3-1
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
