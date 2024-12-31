Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd will match up with the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (199.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Boyd be a player that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Texans? Prior to making that decision, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.7 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 1.7 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 5.9 3 2 39 0 Week 16 @Colts 4.0 3 2 20 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3.4 4 2 14 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 39.3 fantasy points (2.6 per game) in 2024, Boyd is ranked 275th overall in the league and 97th at his position.

Looking at his past three games, Boyd has six receptions on 10 targets, for 73 yards, and a total of 7.3 fantasy points (2.4 per game).

Looking at his past five games, Boyd has 10 receptions on 18 targets, for 117 yards, and has picked up 2.3 fantasy points on average (11.7 in all).

In his best game of the season, Tyler Boyd finished with 5.5 fantasy points — six receptions, 55 yards. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans.

Boyd picked up 0.3 fantasy points — zero receptions, zero yards, on targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots.

