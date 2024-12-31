Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Running back Tyjae Spears faces a matchup against the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (115.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Spears worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Texans.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 27.2 4 5 1 6 87 1 Week 16 @Colts 21.6 10 27 2 3 39 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 13.3 20 95 0 3 8 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Spears is 43rd at his position and 175th in the league in fantasy points, with 83.6 (7.0 per game).

Spears has 34 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns, plus 134 receiving yards on 12 catches (15 targets) and one TD during his past three games. He has accumulated 50.1 fantasy points (16.7 per game) in that span.

Spears has averaged 10.5 fantasy points (accumulating 52.7 total) in his past five games. He has 41 carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns, plus 136 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) and one TD.

In his best game of the season, Tyjae Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points — 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his worst game of the season — Week 13 against the Washington Commanders — Spears finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 1 carry, 3 yards.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: