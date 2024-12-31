Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 1 Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

There is one game featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 11 UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 76, DePaul 74

UConn 76, DePaul 74 Projected Favorite: UConn by 2.2 points

UConn by 2.2 points Pick ATS: DePaul (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

