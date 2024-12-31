Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 18 Tickets Available – Sunday, Jan. 5 at Nissan Stadium Published 4:51 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

A couple of AFC South foes clash on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium when the Tennessee Titans (3-13) and the Houston Texans (9-7) match up.

Hoping to catch this game live at Nissan Stadium? Tickets are available at StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Titans vs. Texans Tickets & Game Info

Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans’ offense runs 61 plays per game — that makes them 18th in the NFL.

In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee throws the ball 31.5 times per game, 22nd in the NFL.

The Titans run the ball 26.1 times per game, 19th in the league.

Titans Key Players

So far this season, Tony Pollard is 58th overall among all players and 21st among all RBs with 153.5 fantasy points (10.2 per game).

Calvin Ridley’s 127.9 total fantasy points (an average of 8 per game), are good enough to place him 28th among WRs and 100th overall.

Will Levis is 33rd among QBs and 125th overall with 108.2 fantasy points (averaging 9.8 per game) so far this season.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the 140th-ranked fantasy player — and the 43rd-ranked WR — with 98.7 fantasy points (7.6 per game).

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 18 Texans Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Texans Offensive Rankings

The Texans run 63 plays per game on offense, the 10th-highest amount in the league.

In terms of pass attempts, Houston throws the ball 33.9 times per game, the 10th-highest total in the league.

The Texans’ offense runs the ball 25.3 times per game — that makes them 10th from bottom in the league.

Texans Key Players

So far this season, C.J. Stroud is the 27th-best fantasy player overall this season and the 19th-best fantasy QB with 214.4 fantasy points (13.4 per game).

Joe Mixon has recorded total 201.7 fantasy points this year (15.5 per game), which make him the 11th-ranked RB and the 32nd-ranked player overall.

Nico Collins is 23rd among WRs and 92nd overall with 132.8 fantasy points (averaging 12.1 per game) this season.

Dalton Schultz is the 220th-ranked fantasy player — and the 23rd-ranked TE — with 62.3 fantasy points (3.9 per game).

Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.

Texans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 18 @ Titans Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.

id: