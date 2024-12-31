Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 1 Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (18-13) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Nuggets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nuggets 122 – Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4.5)

Nuggets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.7)

Nuggets (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 237.3

The Nuggets have covered less often than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 13-18-0, compared to the 15-18-0 mark of the Hawks.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 6-9 ATS record Denver racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 66.7% of the time this season (22 out of 33). That’s less often than Denver and its opponents have (21 out of 31).

The Nuggets have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-9) this season while the Hawks have a .579 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-8).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are giving up 117.5 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well on offense, putting up 120.5 points per contest (third-best).

Denver is eighth in the NBA with 45 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 43.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 31.3 per game (best in NBA).

Denver ranks 15th in the NBA with 14 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 19th with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

Although the Nuggets are making just 11.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-worst in NBA), they rank fourth-best in the league with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are fifth-best in the NBA offensively (117.8 points scored per game) but fifth-worst on defense (118.8 points allowed).

Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.8) and is ranked 16th in rebounds conceded (44.2).

The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (29.8 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

At 12.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.5% from downtown, the Hawks are 18th and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

