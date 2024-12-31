Nuggets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 1 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

As they get ready to take on the Denver Nuggets (18-13) on Wednesday, January 1 at Ball Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (18-15) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Nuggets have listed three injured players.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Nuggets earned a 132-121 win over the Jazz. In the victory, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 36 points.

The Hawks took care of business in their most recent matchup 136-107 against the Raptors on Sunday. Trae Young’s team-leading 34 points paced the Hawks in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DaRon Holmes PF Out For Season Achilles Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee 2.3 2.0 0.0 Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Calf 13.7 5.8 3.1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Dyson Daniels PG Questionable Illness 13.0 5.1 3.5

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

