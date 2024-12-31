Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (199.3 yards allowed per game).

With his upcoming matchup versus the Texans this week, should Westbrook-Ikhine be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5

5 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9.0 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16.0 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2.9 3 2 9 0 Week 16 @Colts 9.7 4 2 17 1 Week 17 @Jaguars 6.7 6 3 37 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 140th overall in the league and 43rd at his position, Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 98.7 fantasy points (7.6 per game) so far in 2024.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 12.3 fantasy points (4.1 per game) over his past three games. He has 63 yards receiving, on seven catches (13 targets), and one touchdown.

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 11 receptions on 23 targets, for 143 yards, and has accumulated 6.5 fantasy points on average (32.3 in all).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 18.1 fantasy points — three receptions, 61 yards and two touchdowns — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

In his worst game of the season, Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 0.9 fantasy points — two receptions, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

