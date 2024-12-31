NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 1
Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons square off in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 1
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Bulls -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Pistons -1.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Knicks -13.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 16.5 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Nets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: YES and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Heat -9.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 14.3 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Rockets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Nuggets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.7 points)
- Total: 246.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (237.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Kings -6.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.1 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
