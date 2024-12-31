Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked passing defense (199.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Rudolph’s game versus the Texans this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 15.8 21-for-26 209 2 1 2 14 0 Week 16 @Colts 14.4 23-for-34 252 2 3 4 3 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 12 19-for-31 193 1 1 5 23 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

With 92.5 fantasy points (13.2 per game) in 2024, Rudolph ranks 151st overall in the league and 35th at his position.

In his past three games, Rudolph is 63-of-91 for 654 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries. He has picked up 42.2 fantasy points (14.1 per game).

In his past five games, Rudolph has accumulated 79.2 fantasy points (15.8 per game). He is 105-of-162 for 1,160 yards, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions and has rushed for 88 yards on 19 carries with one TD.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Mason Rudolph posted a season-high 19.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Rudolph finished with 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

