Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 1

Only one top-25 game is on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the UConn Huskies taking on the DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

