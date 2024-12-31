How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 31 Published 12:50 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday’s NHL schedule features a game between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the piece below.

Wild vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

This season, 17 of Minnesota’s 37 games have gone over Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals.

So far this season, 15 games Nashville has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The Wild score 2.89 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

The 5.8 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.3 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Wild Moneyline: -162

In the 24 times this season the Wild have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 17-7 in those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter, Minnesota is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of the time).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Wild have a 61.8% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +136

In 15 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has pulled off the upset two times.

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +136 or longer, they have won a single game out of four opportunities.

Nashville has a 42.4% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Minnesota 4, Nashville 2

Wild Points Leaders

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota’s top contributors this season with 50 points. He has averaged 0.6 goals per game, shooting 19.2%.

With 13 goals and 18 assists, Matthew Boldy is one of the top contributors for Minnesota with his 31 points (0.8 per game).

With 29 points through 37 games (12 goals and 17 assists), Marco Rossi has been an important part of Minnesota’s offensive attack this season.

In 25 games played this season, Filip Gustavsson (16-6-3) has given up 56 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 assists and nine goals in 37 games, good for 30 points.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 13 assists.

Roman Josi has seven goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 24.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 8-16-6 this season, collecting 758 saves and giving up 82 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (29th in the league).

Wild’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/23/2024 Blackhawks W 4-3 Home -224 12/27/2024 Stars W 3-2 Away +176 12/29/2024 Senators L 3-1 Home -163 12/31/2024 Predators – Home -162 1/2/2025 Capitals – Away – 1/4/2025 Hurricanes – Away – 1/7/2025 Blues – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105 12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139 12/30/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +105 12/31/2024 Wild – Away +136 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away – 1/4/2025 Flames – Away – 1/7/2025 Jets – Away –

Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

