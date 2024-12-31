How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 31
Published 12:50 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Tuesday’s NHL schedule features a game between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the piece below.
Wild vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)
- This season, 17 of Minnesota’s 37 games have gone over Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals.
- So far this season, 15 games Nashville has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.
- The Wild score 2.89 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.
- The 5.8 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.3 more than the total for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Wild Moneyline: -162
- In the 24 times this season the Wild have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 17-7 in those games.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter, Minnesota is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of the time).
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Wild have a 61.8% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +136
- In 15 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has pulled off the upset two times.
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +136 or longer, they have won a single game out of four opportunities.
- Nashville has a 42.4% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Minnesota 4, Nashville 2
Wild Points Leaders
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota’s top contributors this season with 50 points. He has averaged 0.6 goals per game, shooting 19.2%.
- With 13 goals and 18 assists, Matthew Boldy is one of the top contributors for Minnesota with his 31 points (0.8 per game).
- With 29 points through 37 games (12 goals and 17 assists), Marco Rossi has been an important part of Minnesota’s offensive attack this season.
- In 25 games played this season, Filip Gustavsson (16-6-3) has given up 56 goals.
Predators Points Leaders
- Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 assists and nine goals in 37 games, good for 30 points.
- Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 13 assists.
- Roman Josi has seven goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 24.
- Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 8-16-6 this season, collecting 758 saves and giving up 82 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (29th in the league).
Wild’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/23/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 4-3
|Home
|-224
|12/27/2024
|Stars
|W 3-2
|Away
|+176
|12/29/2024
|Senators
|L 3-1
|Home
|-163
|12/31/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-162
|1/2/2025
|Capitals
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4/2025
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7/2025
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|W 5-2
|Home
|+105
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|L 7-4
|Away
|-139
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|L 3-0
|Away
|+105
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|+136
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center
