Harlan Tourism brings home KTIA awards Published 9:00 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan Tourism has been recognized at the state level by the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) at their Fall Conference, winning multiple awards for innovative marketing and collaborative projects.

Harlan City Tourism Director and KTIA Chairman Brandon Pennington provided some details during a recent Harlan Tourism Board meeting.

According to Pennington, the success is due to promoting southeastern Kentucky as a premier destination.

“These awards reflect the incredible talent and hard work of our team and partners,” said Pennington. “Harlan County has so much to offer, and we’re thrilled to see our efforts recognized on a statewide level.”

Harlan Tourism won awards in categories including:

Bronze Awards: Digital, Visit Harlan County TikTok; Valentine’s Day Stickers, Harlan County Love Campaign; Multi-jurisdictional Project, Horses, Horsepower, and Hollers.

Silver Awards: Specialty Item, Harlan Burger Week Passports and T-Shirts; Multi-Jurisdictional Project, Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky; P.R. Initiative, Specialty Item and Website categories, Kentucky After Dark project.

Gold Awards: Video or Podcast, Kentucky After Dark Social Series; Radio or TV Broadcast Advertising, Kentucky After Dark 15 second spot; Marketing Campaign, Kentucky After Dark Initiative, which also won Best in Show.

In addition, the Harlan Center’s Amanda Middleton was selected as one of five people to receive the STARS of the Industry Award due to her exceptional contributions and hospitality skills.

“Amanda’s dedication to enhancing every visitor experience is unparalleled, and this recognition is well-deserved,” Pennington added.

An update on the Historic Harlan Museum was provided by Museum Director Bronwyn Haynes.

“Construction is nearing completion, and we’re excited about the launch of our Echoes of the Coalfield exhibit, thanks to a $10,000 America250KY grant,” said Haynes. “This exhibit will immerse visitors in Harlan’s rich history, from coal mining to labor movements.”

The Historic Harlan Museum’s Facebook page now has more than 200 followers, and approximately 30 individuals recently took part in an open house which provided an early look at the interior of the facility.

The board also heard an update on recent and previous events, including Trick or Treat on Main, Harlan’s Christmas at the Center, the Harlan County Christmas Parade and the first ever Deck the Holler event.

“With statewide recognition for its marketing excellence and ongoing community-focused projects, Harlan County is poised for another impactful year in tourism,” Pennington said.



