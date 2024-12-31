Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans
Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo faces a matchup versus the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
With his upcoming matchup against the Texans this week, should Okonkwo be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
- Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7
- Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points (PPR)
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9.5
|2
|2
|15
|1
|Week 2
|@Jets
|4.6
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|3.5
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|1.5
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|3.6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|9
|4
|4
|50
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|1.4
|5
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|6.8
|4
|3
|38
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|2.4
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|3.9
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|14
|1
|1
|70
|1
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|5.7
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|3.8
|4
|3
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|13.9
|10
|8
|59
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|19.1
|11
|9
|81
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|10.9
|7
|5
|42
|0
Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats
- Okonkwo is 24th at his position, and 223rd overall in the NFL, with 61.6 fantasy points (3.9 per game).
- Okonkwo has averaged 7.3 fantasy points (21.9 total) in his past three games. He has 182 yards receiving, on 22 catches (28 targets), and zero touchdowns.
- In his past five games, Okonkwo has averaged 5.1 fantasy points (25.4 total). He has 217 receiving yards on 28 catches (38 targets) and zero touchdowns.
- In Week 12 against the Houston Texans, Chigoziem Okonkwo put up a season-high 13 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown.
- In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo put up a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.
