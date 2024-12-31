Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo faces a matchup versus the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup against the Texans this week, should Okonkwo be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 13.9 10 8 59 0 Week 16 @Colts 19.1 11 9 81 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 10.9 7 5 42 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Okonkwo is 24th at his position, and 223rd overall in the NFL, with 61.6 fantasy points (3.9 per game).

Okonkwo has averaged 7.3 fantasy points (21.9 total) in his past three games. He has 182 yards receiving, on 22 catches (28 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his past five games, Okonkwo has averaged 5.1 fantasy points (25.4 total). He has 217 receiving yards on 28 catches (38 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 12 against the Houston Texans, Chigoziem Okonkwo put up a season-high 13 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo put up a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: