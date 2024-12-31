Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked passing defense (199.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his game versus the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0 Week 15 @Bengals 9 5 3 41 0 Week 16 @Colts 16.8 5 3 78 1 Week 17 @Jaguars 14.1 6 5 84 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 100th overall in the league and 28th at his position, Ridley has picked up 127.9 fantasy points (eight per game) so far in 2024.

Looking at his past three games, Ridley has 11 receptions on 16 targets, for 203 yards, and a total of 28.9 fantasy points (9.6 per game).

Ridley has averaged 7.9 fantasy points (39.3 total) in his past five games. He has 307 yards receiving, on 20 catches (35 targets), and one touchdown.

In his best game of the season, Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Ridley picked up 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

