Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, December 31
Published 1:19 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The college basketball schedule on Tuesday is not one to miss. Our computer model has recommended picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Morehead State Eagles taking on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Allen Fieldhouse.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Southern Indiana +1.5 vs. Morehead State
- Matchup: Morehead State Eagles at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Southern Indiana by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Morehead State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona State +9.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at BYU Cougars
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: BYU by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: BYU (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Texas -5.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: North Texas by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah +11.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: West Virginia +12.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: George Washington -3.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Washington (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure +2.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: VCU Rams at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UCF +12.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 8.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Jose State +3.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: San Jose State by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Tulane +2.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Tulane by 1.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charlotte (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
