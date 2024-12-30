Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 12:52 am Monday, December 30, 2024

In the upcoming tilt versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Steven Stamkos to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 10 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

