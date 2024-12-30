Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 12:52 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In seven of 33 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

