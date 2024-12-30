Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
Published 12:52 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In seven of 33 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
- He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
