Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 12:52 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Should you wager on Roman Josi to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored two goals against the Jets this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

