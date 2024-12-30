Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 12:52 am Monday, December 30, 2024

For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:57 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:44 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 0 2 19:47 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: