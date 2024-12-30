Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 31
Published 10:41 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
As they prepare for their Tuesday, December 31 game against the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) at Xcel Energy Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) are dealing with three players on the injury report.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob Middleton
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Troy Grosenick
|G
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild’s 107 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- Minnesota has conceded 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play in terms of the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+8) ranks 12th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 88 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked offense.
- Nashville concedes 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.
Wild vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-157)
|Predators (+132)
|5.5
