Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 31 Published 10:41 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

As they prepare for their Tuesday, December 31 game against the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) at Xcel Energy Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob Middleton D Out Upper Body Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee Jakub Lauko C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild’s 107 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the league.

Minnesota has conceded 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play in terms of the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+8) ranks 12th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 88 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked offense.

Nashville concedes 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.

They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-157) Predators (+132) 5.5

