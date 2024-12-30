Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 31

As they prepare for their Tuesday, December 31 game against the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) at Xcel Energy Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jacob Middleton D Out Upper Body
Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee
Jakub Lauko C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild’s 107 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the league.
  • Minnesota has conceded 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • Their goal differential (+8) ranks 12th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 88 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked offense.
  • Nashville concedes 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Wild (-157) Predators (+132) 5.5

