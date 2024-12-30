Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - December 30

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Winnipeg Jets. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Jets game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus is -12, in 18:11 per game on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 17 games, and has 22 points in all.
  • On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 36 opportunities).
  • Through 36 games, he has 22 points, with five multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • Its +46 goal differential is the best in the league.
  • The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
36 Games 1
22 Points 1
11 Goals 1
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

