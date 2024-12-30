Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Winnipeg Jets. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Jets game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -12, in 18:11 per game on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 17 games, and has 22 points in all.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 36 opportunities).

Through 36 games, he has 22 points, with five multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank second.

Its +46 goal differential is the best in the league.

The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 1 22 Points 1 11 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

