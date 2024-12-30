Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -17.

He has picked up at least one point in 18 games, and has 21 points in all.

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

In 17 of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 33 games, he has 21 points, with two multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

Its +46 goal differential is tops in the league.

The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 1 21 Points 1 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

