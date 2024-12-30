Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - December 30

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -17.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 18 games, and has 21 points in all.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.
  • In 17 of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 33 games, he has 21 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
  • Its +46 goal differential is tops in the league.
  • The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
33 Games 1
21 Points 1
8 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - December 30

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - December 30

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - December 30

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - December 30

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Print Article

SportsPlus