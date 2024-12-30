Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:37 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets meet on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Jets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 32 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -23, and is averaging 22:48 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 16 games, and has 24 points in all.

Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have conceded 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

Its +46 goal differential is tops in the league.

The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 32 Games 1 24 Points 2 7 Goals 2 17 Assists 0

