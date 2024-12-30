Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets meet on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Jets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -23, and is averaging 22:48 on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 16 games, and has 24 points in all.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have conceded 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +46 goal differential is tops in the league.
  • The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
32 Games 1
24 Points 2
7 Goals 2
17 Assists 0

